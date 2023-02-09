Big NO: Romance scammers deter youths from dating APP 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Come Valentine’s week and there is romance in the air; for youngsters and also those who are ‘young at heart’, everything looks rosy. However, finding a suitable match through a dating App seems to be the least preferable option for city youths.

The youths while sharing their plans for Valentine’s day, revealed that swiping right and left on dating Apps is not their thing anymore.

Dating Apps, online platform designed to generate connections between people looking for romance, and relationship- casual as well as serious - was the in thing, however, increasing cases of online dating scams and romance scammers have made people tread cautiously and many are keeping a safe distance from such dating sites and APPS, said the youths. The cyber crooks are on the prowl looking for victims and for them, these dating sites come in handy, said the youths, who had a bad experience while looking for a life-partner on these Apps.

Getting romantically involved with a shady person turned out to be one of the major reasons for many youths leaving the dating App. Some of them fell prey to cyber frauds and ended up losing huge amounts. Others listed fake profiles, ‘lying’ and ‘giving false impressions of themselves’, and impersonation as major downsides of using dating applications.

On being contacted, the officials at the crime branch said that currently, the department lacks preventive measures to curb scams and frauds taking place through dating applications.

Better safe than sorry

Online partners turned out to be swindlers: App users

Arshin Desai (25), a law student, said that he had befriended a girl on a dating application three months ago. He ended up spending Rs 25,000 in two months for her. When he visited her city to meet her, he came to know that the girl had a partner and the duo was using the dating App to dupe people. Another student said that a guy whom she had met on Tinder had introduced himself as Aditya Patel. He, however, turned out to be Adish Khan.

Youths must observe precaution: Addl DCP (Crime)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that youths signing up on such apps must ensure advanced privacy settings and get in touch with the person on other social media platforms too, to verify his/her identity before rushing to meet them in person.

