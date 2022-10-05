Big Cat Fear at MANIT: Tiger pug marks found near water body

Tiger Pug Mark | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'big-cat' fear near the MANIT campus seems to grow darker after forest officials discover pug marks of a sub-adult tiger.

Speaking to Free Press, Chief Conservator of Forest, Rajesh Khare said that tiger pug marks have been found near a water source and it has allegedly lolled one animal too.

It’s being believed that this sub-adult tiger is a sibling of the tigress of the Samardha range. This tigress has been sighted by people on a few occasions in the Kaliasoth area.

"The sub-adult tiger has even eaten up some portion of the killed animal. Camera traps have been placed near the killed animal hoping to trace and catch the glimpse of the tiger if it comes near the body. A similar camera trap has been placed near the water body as well," added he.

Rajesh added: "So far, the tiger has not been sighted nor could it be captured by camera traps. The forest officials have also visited the MANIT hostels and briefed about the situation."

Notably, to trace the tiger near MANIT, forest officials are also using drones but are still clueless about the big cat.