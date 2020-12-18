Big B promises Bhopal's ‘Karmaveer’ teacher all help for girls’ education

BHOPAL: Amitabh Bachchan has promised all help to her for any project related to education of girls, says Usha Khare, principal of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Jahangirabad in the city.

Khare was invited to the special Karmaveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) which telecast on Sony TV channel on Friday, in recognition of her contribution to the education of girls. She won Rs 25 lakh in the show.

Khare told Free Press that after the shoot, Bachchan talked with her for a while and told her to let him know if she needed help for any project related to girls’ education. “He also promised me that when he comes to Bhopal, he would visit my school,” she said.

Khare was paired with Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra, who has recently won $1-million (Rs 7.35 crore) Global Teacher Award 2020. Theatre and film actor Boman Irani joined them as a celebrity.

The episode was shot in Mumbai on November 25. The principal said that it was like a dream come true for her.“The fact that I was invited to the show made me realise that maybe in installments, may be over three decades, but I have done something worthwhile,” she said.