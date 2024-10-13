 Bid To Satisfy: Stage Set For Political Appointments, Two Dozen BJP Leaders To Get Place Before Diwali
Announcement likely before Diwali for Those Who Couldn't Get Ministerial Berth

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may give Diwali gifts to his party leaders. Yadav has already prepared a list consisting of the names of those who will be given political appointments after discussing the matter with the party organisation. According to sources, the RSS functionaries have played an important role in political appointments. The BJP leaders also discussed the issue with the RSS.

The list of political appointments is being prepared after discussions at different levels. Nevertheless, the RSS has played the most important role in selecting candidates for the political appointments. The name of any politician was included in the list only after the nod from the RSS. Yadav, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma discussed the names for political appointments.

According to sources, the political appointments will be a combination of old and new faces. Sources further said Vinod Gotiya, Shailendra Barua, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rahul Kothari, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, and Pradeep Tripathi might get political appointments. The names of a few leaders from the Malwa region may also be included in the list of political appointments. The state government cancelled all the appointments in February.

Afterwards, the officers of various departments were given the charge of the corporations and boards. After opposition by ministers, the charge of the corporations and the boards were handed over to ministers. The government has already made political appointments for three organisations.

Shrikant Patil has been appointed the chairman of Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance, (CRISP). Similarly, Mohan Nagar has been appointed as deputy chairman of Jan Abhiyan Parishad. As by-election will be held in Vijaipur, Sitaram Adiwasi has been made chairman of Sahariya Vikas Pradhikaran.

