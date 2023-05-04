Bhukkad Belly & Update Bus Bhopal: Meet city’s social media stars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing unemployment, many local youths have resorted to alternate ways of making money outside their regular 9-to-5 jobs. Content creation is one such alternative. Many of them have quit regular jobs to pursue their dream of becoming social media influencers. Free Press talked to some of them. Excepts

I wanted to make technology easy

Naman Deshmukh, 25, is an engineer who started his YouTube channel, Tech Plus Gadgets, few years back. He was working for an MNC but he wanted to do something different. Using his tech skills, he posted videos related to gadget reviews. Now, he is one of the biggest content creators in the city.

Bhopal’s first entertainment portal

Chinmay Godha, 28, is BTech. He started an Instagram page in 2018. His aim was to create a network where youths could get information about city events, opportunities and updates so that they wouldn’t miss any opportunity. The page contains food reviews, places to visit in Bhopal and information about events that happen in city. The page also promotes social causes.

Turned love for food into passion

Arpita Chouhan is a food blogger who runs an Instagram page, Bhukkad Belly, which has people following her for honest food reviews. Doctors had told her that she wouldn’t be able to enjoy food as much as she used to due to some medical condition. But she was determined to explore the world of food. She turned her love for food into passion. She even bought a café with the money that she earned through food blogging.

Followers are like family

Saumya Gupta, a gold medallist in college and a philosophy teacher who has turned into a food blogger, runs a page named - Vega Insta Girl. She gives her Instagram family and audience genuine and honest reviews about restaurants so that they don’t regret going there. I consider my followers to be my family who support me during my highs and lows, she said.

Follower stats of these creators--- Names Channels Followers

Naman Deshmukh Tech Plus Gadgets 232K subscribers (YouTube) 2.2 Million (Instagram)

Chinmay Godha Update Bus Bhopal 64.9k (Instagram)

Arpita Chouhan Bhukkad Belly 28.3k (Instagram)

Saumya Gupta The Vega Insta Girl 15.2k (Instagram)