Bhopal:Wait ends, 204 diamonds to go under hammer in Panna on Tuesday

204 diamonds will be auctioned at collectorate on Tuesday.

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Long wait will finally come to an end for nearly 70 lucky people who have found the diamonds in Panna as in all 204 precious stones will be going under the hammer on Tuesday.

The Panna Diamond office said that the total weight of 204 diamonds stands at 355.96 carats and the estimated value of the diamonds is currently Rs 4 crore. The diamonds are expected to fetch more than the estimated price in the auction. The heaviest diamond is of 11 carat and it is expected to fetch the highest bid in the auction. The second heaviest diamond weighs 9 carat.

Traders from other states and cities such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat are expected to turn up for the bidding.

Diamond Examiner at Panna Diamond Office, Anupam Singh talking to Free Press said that the diamond auction process will be conducted in room number 37 of the Collectorate building.

The people, many of them from financially weaker sections, are keeping their fingers crossed as the countdown for the auction begins. Labourers, forest dwellers, local villagers and common man besides the people who had taken the mines on contract are among the lot of 70 people on whom luck had smiled. Interestingly, there are a few who had stumbled upon diamonds during their morning walk or in collecting firewood in the jungle.

A few who have found diamonds in open places like Panna By Pass road, are poor and have never imagined owning a diamond . Now with the auction of their diamond, these people are all set to become ‘lakhpati’.

A bidder has to deposit Rs 5000 to participate in the auction and if his bid is highest then he has to deposit 50% of the diamond. The remaining fifty per cent amount has to be deposited within a month.