Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking blessings from Uma Bharti at her residence in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti welcomed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at her house on Monday.

She honoured Chouhan with a shawl and a coconut. She also sought time from Chouhan to honour him at a public function.

Delighted by Chouhan’s decision to close Ahatas under the new excise policy, Uma wished to honour him, but the function had to be postponed because of the bus accident in Sidhi.

The way Uma welcomed Chouhan at her house indicates that political equation between them is changing.

The party is also mulling over taking back Uma’s close aid Preetam Lodhi who has been expelled from the party.

The excise policy made according to Umash’s wish, and the talks over Preetam’s return to the party clearly indicate that a new political equation is developing between them.

At a recent meeting of the Lodhi community, Uma appealed to them to vote according to their choice. Uma’s statement rattled the BJP because of her influence among the Lodhi voters.

The party is trying to mollify Uma so that it does not lose Lodhi votes.