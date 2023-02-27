e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Delighted by Chouhan’s decision to close Ahatas under the new excise policy, Uma wished to honour him, but the function had to be postponed because of the bus accident in Sidhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking blessings from Uma Bharti at her residence in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti welcomed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at her house on Monday.

She honoured Chouhan with a shawl and a coconut. She also sought time from Chouhan to honour him at a public function.

Delighted by Chouhan’s decision to close Ahatas under the new excise policy, Uma wished to honour him, but the function had to be postponed because of the bus accident in Sidhi.

The way Uma welcomed Chouhan at her house indicates that political equation between them is changing.

The party is also mulling over taking back Uma’s close aid Preetam Lodhi who has been expelled from the party.

The excise policy made according to Umash’s wish, and the talks over Preetam’s return to the party clearly indicate that a new political equation is developing between them.

At a recent meeting of the Lodhi community, Uma appealed to them to vote according to their choice. Uma’s statement rattled the BJP because of her influence among the Lodhi voters.

The party is trying to mollify Uma so that it does not lose Lodhi votes.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tablets with Smart Cop app to be distributed to police for speedy investigation in Madhya...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Bhopal:Congress’s MP poll strategy on display at plenary session

Bhopal:Congress’s MP poll strategy on display at plenary session

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gwalior bench postpones nursing examination

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gwalior bench postpones nursing examination

Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

Bhopal: Two women lose gold ornaments to fraudsters

Bhopal: Two women lose gold ornaments to fraudsters