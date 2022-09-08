Bhopal:‘Tooryanaad -22’ to be held offline after 2-yr gap

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Rajbhasha Karyanvyan Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal is going to organise the country's largest inter-college Hindi festival ‘Tooryanaad -22’ offline after a gap of two-year due to Covid-19 on its campus.

The committee secretary Rajeev Ranjan said the 11th edition of Tooryanaad is being organised with a signature campaign on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14). The objective of the campaign is to create a sense of pride and gratitude among all the countrymen by eliminating the inferiority complex towards Hindi, he added.

Various competitions and programs are being organised under the three-day festival from September 16 -18 and its total prize money is 1 lakh. The contest included Parliamentary Debate Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Srijan, Abhivyakti, Khichadi, Chakravyuh, Nukkad Natak (street play), Kavi Sammelan (poets’ meet)

The opening ceremony will be organised on September 16 under which cultural programs and the chief guest's address will be held from 5 pm onwards.

Registration for the ‘Tooryanaad -22’ festival started on September 8. He said to get attractive gifts by participating in these creative competitions, all the participants should register soon by visiting Tooryanaad's official website www.tooryanaad.in.

For more information about the programmes, one can connect through all the social media handles of Tooryanad, Ranjan adds.