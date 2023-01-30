Bhopal:Those disrupting peace will not be spared, says MP home minister Narottam Mishra on the arrest of law student in Indore

MP Home minister Narottam Mishra | Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Those found disrupting the peace and harmony of the state will not be spared, said home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday. The comment comes in wake of the arrest of a woman having links with the banned Islamic organisation- Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sonu Mansoori, the 30-year-old law student arrested for alleged impersonation in Indore, during interrogation, has confessed that she was working for PFI and some other banned organisations, said the home minister briefing the media. Mansoori was providing information to the banned Islamic outfits, he added.

“It is a serious issue involving an attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony of Madhya Pradesh, so it deserves no leniency. Indore police are trying to track some other persons also suspected of impersonation. Tough action would be taken against those involved in such activities," the minister said.

The woman was trying to record court proceedings on her phone while posing as an advocate. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from the woman and she claimed that an advocate had given her Rs 3 lakh to make the video which was to be sent to PFI. The minister said that police would find out the source of the cash.

