Bhopal:Seven companies to hire unemployed youths at job fair on Monday

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A district-level job fair will be organised on Monday here to provide employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth of the district in reputed companies. The fair will start from 10.30 am at the district employment office at Idgah Hills, said an official on Saturday. As many as seven companies will take part in the fair to recruit youths for different job roles, said the district employment officer KS Malviya.

He said that the companies will offer a monthly salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 based on the qualification and skills of the candidates.

The recruitment drive will be held for the vacancies on the posts including heavy vehicle driver for JSE Projects Pvt Ltd, emergency medical technician, nursing, tele caller, HR recruiter, marketing executive, machine operator, helper, trainee worker, sales executive, customer care, micro finance executive, office assistant and receptionist, he said.

Experience would vary according to the posts. For instance, an experience of two years is required for the post of emergency medical technician and for nursing as well, Malviya said further.

Candidates within the age range of 18 and 40 years would be eligible for the recruitment, he added.

He has asked the unemployed youths in the city interested for the recruitment drive to reach the office in time with their original and photocopied documents to apply for the posts they would be eligible for.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:02 AM IST