Bhopal's Vaishnavi Prasanna Secures 8th AIR In CS Professional Exam

Twelve students from Bhopal chapter have passed the professional and eight, the executive level of the examination.

Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Vaishnavi Prasanna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vaishnavi Prasanna from the city has secured the eighth All India Rank (AIR) in Company Secretary (CS) Professional Examination, June 2024. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive Examinations held in June on Sunday.

Twelve students from Bhopal chapter have passed the professional and eight, the executive level of the examination. Out of the 12 students who passed in professional, five have cleared all the groups and become company secretaries.

Besides Vaishnavi, they include Mansi Patel, Mudita Pant, Khushboo Thakur and Shivangi Parashar. “I started preparing for CS in 2021. In my first attempt, I passed my CSEET in November 2021. Then I started preparing for CS Executive and passed it in the first attempt. I appeared in the CS Professional exam in December 2023, but could not clear it. I got success in the second attempt. My family and friends have always supported me and encouraged me,” said Vaishnavi, adding, “After completing my articleship, I want to work for a corporation.”

The ICSI CS exam began on June 2 and ended on June 10. To be successful in the CS Professional and Executive exam, candidates have to score 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks overall. Candidates who have passed in Executive will now prepare for Professional. Candidates can check their scorecard by visiting the official website icsi.edu.

