Bhopal’s covid-19 count up by 37, tally 2663

BHOPAL: A day after three security personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan were diagnosed with covid-19, another jawan of the same battalion was tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, taking the patient count to 16 at the Raj Bhavan.

Bhopal’s COVID-19 tally touched 2663 on Tuesday with 37 positive cases being reported. So far 88 corona related fatalities have been reported in the city.

Eight members of a family in Lambakheda who were under quarantine too have contacted the infection. Jahangirabad reported five while Aishabag and Shajahanabad reported four positive cases each. Tilajamalpura, Nehru Nagar, Chhuna Bhatti, Archarya Nagar, and Kalyan Nagar reported one case each. In Jahangirabad, fresh cases surfaced in families which in past had reported positive cases.