Bhopal’s corona count grows by 168, tally 10,176

BHOPAL: Coronavirus continues to haunt the city as fresh positive cases are surfacing in various parts of the city. Bhopal on Wednesday reported 168 positive cases taking the tally to 10176 and toll to 264.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Consistently positive cases are coming from all across the city be it Od city or new Bhopal. Positive cases are on the rise as people are not adhering to norms like social distancing, using mask and hand hygiene. We are focusing on enforcement of the Covid-19 guidelines as it is the only way to break the transmission chain and check virus spread.”

Three doctors among five persons were diagnosed for the virus at Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Isolation ward (JP Hospital) reported one positive.

Char Imli, Bagoniya, Rambha Nagar each reported two positive cases on the day. Similarly five persons each at RGPV quarantine centre and State Bank of India (SBI) LHO were tested positive for the infection.

EME Centre, Rahul Nagar (TT Nagar) reported five positives each. Two of a family among four persons in Uday Kunj (Civil lines Professor colony) have contracted the virus.

Akash Ganga (Shahpura) reported three positives, of these two are from the same family. Gitanjali complex reported three positives, while three members of a family in Classic(Kolar Road) were found infected.

DK Phase-1, (Kolar), Sagar Institute of Science, Technology & Research (SISTec-R) (Ratibad) reported each two positives. Bajpai Nagar and Gandhi Nagar reported three positives each.