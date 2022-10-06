Bhopal:Part of gold-plated minaret stolen from Moti mosque

Thieves had left the lower portion of the minaret on the premises | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Under the very nose of four security guards, burglars made away with the top portion of a gold-plated minaret installed at Moti Mosque.

Talaiya police on Thursday said that the mosque is centrally located and the masjid committee had installed CCTV cameras and also deputed four guards, however even then the thieves decamped with a portion of the minaret.

Police station in-charge Rakesh Sahu said a mosque committee member has registered a theft complaint. The committee members do not know the actual cost of the stolen part of the minaret. The thieves have only taken the upper part, leaving the rest on the premises.

The theft came to light around 10 am. Police have gone through the CCTV camera footage, but did not come across anyone taking the minaret. A case has been registered under Section 379 of IPC.