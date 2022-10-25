Bhopal:Notorious criminal stabbed to death in front of mother

Representative

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year old listed criminal was stabbed to death in front of his mother on Diwali evening, said Kolar police here on Tuesday. The victim, Mahesh Sonvane, who has as many as eight cases registered against him in police stations, was on his way to meet his friends after performing Diwali pujan, when he was stabbed over 9 times.

The youth was drunk. The police have arrested four including two minors in connection with the incident.

Police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel told media that Mahesh, a resident of Kanha-Kunj phase -2, had a criminal background. He was a laborer with a printing press and used to fix posters and banners.

On Monday evening after Diwali puja, Mahesh left home to meet his friends. Near his house he met Pannalal, who lived in the same locality. The duo, who were in an inebriated state, had a heated argument. Mahesh turned violent and hit Pannalal, the latter ran to his house calling his sons and others. Hearing his call, the family members came out holding knives and other objects, Patel added.

“When Mahesh saw them with a knife he ran towards his house and called his mother for help. As the woman came out to her son’s rescue, Pannalal’s son pulled her away and stabbed Mahesh more than 10 times in front of her mother,” said police.

Hearing their shrieks, the neighbours came out and intervened. They rushed Mahesh to Hamidia hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC against Pannalal’s son Abhishek (21), and also his minor brother, Mangesh Kamle (19) and his minor friend.

The police said that the victim was a notorious criminal and had eight cases registered against him under sections of molestation and threat.