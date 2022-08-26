Bhopal:MPHRC chairman submits annual reports of 3 years to CM

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The annual reports of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) for the last three financial years were presented to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the commission chairperson justice Narendra Kumar Jain on Friday.
The financial years for which the reports were presented include 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Secretary of the commission Shobhit Jain was also present.
