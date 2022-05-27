Bhopal:Minister Sarang reaches out to Anganwadi kids, distributes goods collected through public participation

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang distributed toys and other materials to the children at Anganwadi located at Shanshah Garden under Narela Vidhan Sabha. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Friday distributed among Anganwadi kids the material collected from the public. The minister inspected the goods received from the public at Govindpura Industries Association. The materials were uploaded on vehicles and sent to anganwadi for distribution among kids.

The minister distributed toys and other materials to the children in the Anganwadi located at Shanshah Garden under Narela Vidhan Sabha. “People have welcomed the initiative of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and are participating in it by contributing toys, books and other goods for children,” said the minister.

“For the proper development of Anganwadis, the public cooperation that Chief Minister Chouhan had called for has been successful,” he added.

Through the campaign, thousands of toys, school bags, water bottles and books were collected for the children of Anganwadi, along with a large number of ceiling fans, coolers, LED TVs, water campers and other essential items for Anganwadi , said the minister.

Sarang informed that for the distribution of all these materials, proper mapping would be done in the Anganwadis and after preparing the list, the material would be delivered as per the requirement. He reached the Anganwadi located in Ashoka Garden of Narela Vidhan Sabha and distributed the material collected by public cooperation.