Bhopal:MANIT admi warns students against mass skiving

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Students of B.Tech 5th semester at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal (MANIT) have landed themselves in trouble due to a mass bunk on September 9 and 10. Taking note of the same, the institute authorities have warned of strict action if they are found repeating mass skiving.

A meeting of the Deans and HODs of the departments whose students went on mass bunk was held on September 12, wherein it was decided that if any case of repeat mass bunking is reported then it shall lead to lowering of grade of all the students in the class of the courses scheduled on the day by one level.

Students have also been notified that their actual grades will be submitted by the faculty coordinator, while the lowering of grades will be done at professor- in- charge (Examination) level centrally in coordination with the respective department.

