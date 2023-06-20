Bhopalites Opt For Yoga, Give Up Medicines

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yogic exercises have helped many people in Bhopal to shun medicines they were taking for chronic diseases, like high blood pressure, diabetes, migraine, heart blockage and cholesterol. Yogic science, which originated from India thousands of years ago, was in a dormant state for a long time. But now, the people across the world have realised its importance and opted for it. On the eve of the International Yoga Day, Free Press talked to a few residents of Bhopal to know how they have given a wide berth to medicines by doing Yogic exercises. Excerpts:

Heart blockage, migraine cured

A home maker, Abha Tripathi, resident of 1150 quarters, said she suffered from heart blockage six months ago, but after performing yogic exercises, she became normal. Her ECG report was also normal. Besides, she was down with migraine pain, which she has overcome doing Hastapadasana and Setubandasana.

Knee pain gone

A faculty in the Media Management Department of MCU, Aarti Joshi, said she had been suffering from high blood pressure and was on medication for six months, but after doing Nadi Shodhan Pranayam, she has been cured of it.

Down with severe knee pain, she was unable to sit cross-legged on the ground for a long time. Doing yogic exercises has helped her get rid of it. Now, she does it daily.

Epilepsy fought out

Professor of Mechanical Oriental Institute Jitendra Kumar Pandey said he had been suffering from epilepsy since childhood. Anulom-Vilom, part of Yogic exercises, made him cure. He has also recuperated from

Migraine pain. He also practises Halasana, Pawanmuktasana and Sarwangasana to deal with other health issues.