Bhopalites can taste authentic Kashmiri cuisines under ‘Kashmiri Wazwan’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites can get a chance to taste authentic Kashmiri cuisines at Courtyard by Marriott in the city under a ‘Kashmiri Wazwan’ food festival.

It is part of a 10-day food festival, organised by courtyard by Marriott's multi-cuisine restaurant, MoMo Cafe.

The festival aims to offer a unique culinary experience to food lovers in Bhopal, showcasing the unmatched richness, texture, colour, and fragrance of Kashmiri Wazwan.

Guest Chef Tariq Waza, a Kashmiri native and an expert in Kashmiri cuisine, has curated the festival's menu, comprising a delectable array of Kashmiri delicacies.

He said that the menu includes signature dishes such as Rogan Josh, Gushtaba, Rista, Tabak Maaz, and many more. The guests can also relish vegetarian dishes like Nadru Yakhni, Dum Aloo, and Haakh. The desserts like Phirni, Shufta, and Kulfi will tantalise your taste buds with their unique and delicious flavours, he added.

Rakesh Upadhyay, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal, said, "We are excited to bring the authentic taste of Kashmiri cuisine to Bhopal. At MoMo Cafe, we strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable culinary experience, and the Kashmiri Wazwan Festival is an excellent opportunity to showcase the rich and diverse cuisine of Kashmir." The festival will remain open for food lovers from 7.30 to 11 pm till April 14.