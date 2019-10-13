Bhopali rapper performs @ New Market to denounce sexual abuse of children

BHOPAL: Hundreds of passersby stopped at the busy New Market in the city. Suddenly, all work halted. They stood motionless to listen a Bhopali rapper, Vishal Yadav aka Vishu Boy, who performed to denounce sexual abuse against children.

Vishal performed under a fellowship programme jointly organised by UNICEF and a local NGO Awaaj and he discomforted the audience by narrating a story of a 2-year-old girl through his rap song ‘Do you feel’, the girl who was raped by her own uncle.

“Woh do saal ki bachhi thi, woh bol bhi na paati thi, yaara kitni sachhi thi. Tumne maara usko, peeta usko aur tod di pasliyan, par yeh batao ki ussey tumko kya mila….” Vishal mesmerised the audience through these lines.

Vishal is a journalism student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal who has been performing his rap songs from the past one year.

He told Free Press that he started off his artistic journey as a dancer but music appealed him in a different way.

“Soon as I realised that I can pen down my feelings into words and create my own world of music, I pounced on to the very trendy and catchy hobby that is rapping,” said Vishal.

Narrating the story behind his motivation to rap in a bid to discourage child abuse, he said, “Everything was going easy breezy and life was smooth when I came across a brother sister duo near my college in a terrible condition drenched in rain and without a single piece of cloth to cover the bitter scars of their life.”

This is when he began to write rap songs on this child abuse.

“I am a dreamer with unusual but possible dreams and I am glad God has made me capable enough to bring about a change,” he added.