Bhopal:Dismal performance of five districts in PMAY (Urban) affects MP overall ranking

The top ten districts which have fared well in the implementation of PMAY (Urban) scheme include Burhanpur, Indore, Raisen, Khargone, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Neemuch, Dhar and Chhindwara. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Dismal performance of five districts in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has affected Madhya Pradesh’s overall ranking in the country. The collectors of these five districts have been told to speed up the pending construction work. Madhya Pradesh has lagged behind in the implementation of the PMAY (Urban) scheme following the poor performance of Panna, Niwari, Bhind, Anuppur and Rajgarh districts. Commissioner, Directorate Urban Administration and Development, Bharat Yadav told Free Press that collectors of poor performing districts have been asked to accelerate the work and improve the performance. The Centre would not sanction construction of new houses under the scheme until old sanctioned projects are completed in the state.

The bottom five

Panna Rank 52: The performance of Panna in PMAY(U) has been dismal and for which it stands at the bottom in the state. With 58.40 % and the district ranking is 52. The number of total sanctioned houses in the district is 14,578. The work on the 9,158 houses has commenced and so far only 4,316 houses have been constructed.

Niwari Rank 51: Niwari district stands on 51st position in the State where so far is 2,529 houses have been constructed out of the sanctioned 7,075

Bhind Rank 50: With 67.50 % Bhind district stands at 50th position in the overall ranking. The number of houses sanctioned here is 10,057 and of them, only 4269 have been completed. In the review it has received 67.50 %

Anuppur Rank 49: With 67.70 per cent, Anuppur stands at 49th position in state ranking. Of the 5,155 sanctioned houses, construction work is underway on 3,654 and so far 2,242 houses have been completed.

Rajgarh Rank 48: In the review, the Rajgarh district received 69.50 % and it stands at 48th position in the ranking. The total number of sanctioned houses under the scheme stands at 23,292. Construction of 15,598 houses has commenced and so far 10,846 have been constructed.

Burhanpur tops with 90 %

The top ten districts which have fared well in the implementation of PMAY (Urban) scheme include Burhanpur, Indore, Raisen, Khargone, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Neemuch, Dhar and Chhindwara. With 90 % Burhanpur tops the chart followed by Indore with 88.20 %. Chhindwara district stands on tenth position with 84.10 %.

Read Also Bhopal: Tamil Nadu emerges overall champion of 66th All India Police Duty Meet

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)