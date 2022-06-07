Bhopal:Couple stabs stalker to death for commenting on their minor daughter

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year old stalker was allegedly killed by parents and a minor on Sunday late evening. The police arrested the three for murder on Tuesday.

TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that on Monday late evening, they received complaint that a man was killed by the three persons near old MLA quarters.

The police added that the deceased Ramnath Bunkar (32) was a ragpicker. Raju Solanki (50) his wife Mangi Bai (48) and their minor daughter (17) were his neighbours. As per report, Ramnath would pass obscene comments about minor girl after boozing but the family ignored him.

On Monday evening, the Ramnath made an obscene remark about the girl who complained about it to her parents.

Enraged, the parents came out and sought explanation from Ramnath who quarrelled with them. Soon, they started beating each other. Meanwhile, the family brought a knife from house and stabbed Ramnath who died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have arrested them and a case was registered under Section 302 of IPC against Raju Solanki, Mangi Bai and their minor daughter. The police will present them in court on Wednesday.