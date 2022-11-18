Bhopal:Content of course should be reduced, students should be equipped with basic knowledge, says Saluja

Guest speaking at Council of Board of School Education convention in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Content of course should be reduced and instead students should be equipped with fundamental and basic knowledge, said Chand Kiran Saluja, director Sanskrit Promotion Foundation, New Delhi.

He was speaking on Friday- the second-day of the three-day 51st Annual Conference of Council of Boards of School Education at Hotel Palash Residency in the city. MP State Open School Education Board and Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan organised the event.

Saluja said that it is very important to see the interest of the child. The teacher must have read a lot of books but it is also very important to read the faces of the students and there should be sympathy towards the children.

Assistant Professor of Telangana State Board of Education said that online education in itself is not enough. Along with this, classroom and offline education is also necessary for the children.

Guest speaking at Council of Board of School Education convention in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Telangana State Reader ERTW, Ramanna Rao created a website and presented it to the delegation from India and abroad, in which he told that it is such a predicative table in which the child can study in another language through this website. Ved Prakash Yadav, Chairman, Haryana State Education Board, said that the National Education Policy remains superficial, if the teacher implements these schemes by reaching the children, then the education system will improve.

Besides, a group discussion on online education policy was held in which two groups were formed. 60 % of the delegations were of the opinion that students should be given online education because they have to move forward with new technology, while 40% members of the delegation said that it is necessary to give offline and classroom education to the children because in the village we cannot give online education to them due to lack of resources like network and computers.

After the group discussion, a delegation from India and abroad visited the World Heritage Sanchi Stupa for language and culture exchange,