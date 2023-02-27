Bhopal:Congress’s MP poll strategy on display at plenary session

State Congress president Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s strategy for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections was apparent at the party’s 85th plenary session recently held in Raipur. The only leader from Madhya Pradesh who got lot of importance at the convention was Kamal Nath.

He put up economic proposals as well as held a separate meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Other than Nath, former ministers Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Omkar Markar and PC Sharma got the opportunity to put up their views on various proposals.

In the plenary session, it was clear that the young faces like Patwari and others will be party’s flag-bearers in the upcoming election under Nath’s leadership.

After the convention, the internal squabbling over making Nath as the chief ministerial candidate has come to an end. The importance Nath got from Rahul Gandhi indicates that he will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Now that the convention is over, party president Mallikarjun Kharge may soon announce his team.A few young leaders from the state may be included in Kharge’s team.

Digvijaya did not get enough importance: Former chief minister Digvinajay Singh got less importance in the plenary session than he received in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). This surprised many Congress leaders from the state at the convention. Singh was with Rahul Gandhi during the BJY, so it was thought he would get lot of importance at the convention. He was neither asked to put up any proposal nor given an opportunity to speak at the convention. According to sources, Singh’s throwing hat into the ring for the post of party president and his statement on the Indian Army infuriated many Congress leaders. This was the reason that he was not given enough importance at the meeting.