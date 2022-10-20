e-Paper Get App
Bhopal:Congress causing confusion in country, says Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal:Congress causing confusion in country, says Sadhvi Pragya

People should burst crackers on Diwali. It is festival and all have right to celebrate but should also keep in mind to protect environment, says Bhopal MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur interacting with media on Thursday. | FP
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has blamed Congress party for causing confusion in the country and making mockery of Indian Constitution. She was interacting with media after High Court order that came in her favour on Congress petition challenging her victory in 2019 general elections.

“My rival Digvijaya Singh who is ex-CM and prominent leader of Congress contested against me. I won by over 3.64 lakh votes. After it, Congress candidate filed petition in High Court alleging that I misused religion in election. Names of PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS leader Ram Madhav and Devendra Fadnavis were dragged in petition,” she said. She further said, “Congress candidate could not digest his defeat in LS polls.”

Responding to a query on Delhi government’s decision to ban firecrackers on Diwali, she said, “People should burst crackers on Diwali. It is festival and all have right to celebrate but should also keep in mind to protect environment.”

To a query on de-addiction drive launched by leader Uma Bharti, Pragya Thakur said, “Her drive is pro-society. I will support her.” She evaded replies on more queries related to topic.

She said, “Due to conversion and Love Jihad, Hindu population is decreasing in the country. Many times, I have raised the issue. Muslims and Christians convert Hindu girls to their religions.”

‘JAYS is dangerous’: Pragya Thakur called Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) a dangerous organisation. She replied to volley of questions on impact on BJP and Congress after JAYS announcement to contest 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

