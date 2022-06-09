Bhopal:CM Rise Schools admissions to start from June 13

CM Rise Schools (File Pic) |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Admissions are all set to begin in CM Rise Schools from June 13. The admission will be given on the basis of the lottery system, according to the information.

In the first phase, 274 CM Rise Schools were to be started, however, initially only 50 schools will become operational. As per the information guest teachers will be appointed in these schools and for the same registration portal will be opened from June 10. CM Rise schools with classes from pre-nursery to higher secondary, will be opened on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and children living within a radius of 15 to 20 km will study in these schools.

CM Rise Schools will have 8 salient features including better infrastructure, transport facility for students, nursery and KG classes, 100% teachers and other staff, smart class and digital learning, better laboratories, rich library, vocational education and parental involvement. Classes will be conducted in both Hindi-English mediums. It will be equipped with facilities like swimming pool, banking counter, digital studio, cafeteria, gym and thinking area. PTM i.e. Parents Teachers meetings will also be held in these schools.

