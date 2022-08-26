Bhopal:CM orders for massive de-addiction campaign on Oct 2

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing a meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed officials on Friday to organise a massive programme on de-addiction across the state on October 2.

He said a message should be given to the public through the programme that intoxication was the root of destruction.

He said, “The campaign is not for a week but it should go on endlessly. Ensure active participation of various departments and societies associated with the campaign”, he said to the officials.

CM’s instructions came during review of the performance of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department in Mantralaya.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, principal secretary Manoj Govil and other departmental officers were present.

CM also said a roadmap should be prepared to organize mass marriages by fixing the dates under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana. He said the task of providing pension after cent percent physical verification of the beneficiaries of all pension schemes should be taken seriously.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: Reviewing the work of Science and Technology CM said Science, Technology and Innovation Policy should be prepared promptly and placed before the cabinet. He said, “A single citizen database should be readied by December 2022 at any cost, so that citizens can benefit from it. Preparations should also be made to make single service delivery portal by April 2023.” CM said according to the intention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drone technology has to be promoted.

He said land should be identified in Bhopal, Indore and Dewas for the establishment of new IT Parks. More and more youths should be connected with employment in companies TCS, Infosys, Impetus etc.

RESEARCH ON VEDIC WAY OF LIFE: Reviewing work of Religious Trust and Endowment Department CM said a roadmap should be prepared after taking the opinion of experts to carry forward the research on Vedic way of life. The maintenance and use of Dharamshalas should be better. They should be listed. The upkeep of government maintained temples should also be better. CM said after preparing an action plan under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna, the programme should be fixed. “The eligible persons of all the areas should get its benefit. An action plan should be prepared to give the benefit of the scheme even by airplane. Various important places should be added under the scheme.