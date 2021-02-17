Bhopal:CM meets kin of victims, pays Rs 7L ex gratia to each

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Sidhi on Wednesday and paid a visit to the victims’ families to console them. The chief minister distributed cheques of Rs 7 lakh as ex gratia amount to the family members. Chouhan made a night halt at Sidhi and took a total report of the incident from the officials. The CM reached Rampur Nanki and met the family members of the deceased three-year-old, Atharv Gupta, who died along with his mother, Pinkey Gupta. The family requested the chief minister to get the highway properly constructed and repaired.

They also said that, if the road had been in good shape, this accident would not have happened. The CM visited the CHC and inquired after the health of the victims of the accident admitted there. He met Vibha Prajapati, who lost her brother, Dipu, in the accident. The CM consoled her. In the same village, he also visited the house of victim Vimla Dewedi and met the family.

After visiting Rampur Nanki, he reached Churhat by road and met the family of Shyamlal Saket. He assured the family that the government would arrange for all educational facilities for the children of the family. He visited village Pachkhor and met the members of Khusbu Patel’s family. In Padaria village, he met members of Anil Patel’s family and consoled them. In Kukdijhar village, he met the family of Amar Jyoti Saket