Bhopal:Bhojpuri Samaj demands daily train, flight to Bihar

Delegation to submit memorandum to railways, aviation ministers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Office bearers of Bhojpuri Samaj have demanded that the Indore-Patna Express train should be run daily via Bhopal. They have also demanded a flight from Bhopal to Patna via Varanasi. They will submit a memorandum soon to the railways minister and aviation minister in this regard.

Convener of Bhojpuri society, Pankaj Thakur said that more than four lakh people from the Bhojpur region reside in Bhopal and they have to face a lot of problems due to lack of daily train for Purvanchal and Bihar. “ So, we want a daily train on this route,” he said.

He further said that they also demanded a flight from Bhopal to Patna via Varanasi. “A team from our society will visit Delhi to submit memoranda to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in this regard,” Thakur added.

