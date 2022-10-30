Bhopal:Baby delivered in torch light in Panna, ambulance runs out of diesel

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A woman gave birth on the roadside under torch light after an ambulance taking her to nearest community health centre ran out of diesel. The incident was reported from Panna district on October 28.

However, district administration clarified that baby was delivered at home as an ambulance, which was sent to carry expecting woman, ran out of diesel.

The video of a person narrating the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, some health workers accompanying the woman are seen helping the woman from the tribal community as she gives birth.

The woman identified as Reshma belongs to Banauli village in Shah Nagar area. She was taken in a Dial 108 ambulance run under government scheme.

Reshma’s family members were shifting her to the Shah Nagar Community Health Centre after she developed labour pain. But before reaching the community health centre, the ambulance ran out of diesel. The ambulance stopped at a deserted place.

At the dead of night, the family couldn’t find any other vehicle, so they helped Reshma deliver the baby on the roadside. The ambulance was parked right next to them with its doors open and lights on. Reshma gave birth to a baby under the light of a torch.

‘Delivery at home’: Panna Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “Baby was delivered at home as ambulance, which was sent to carry expecting woman, ran out of diesel. After delivery, other ambulance was sent and both baby and woman were admitted in hospital. Now, both are fine.”

