Bhopal: ZRKS okays purchase of hearse instead of ambulance for JP hosp

BHOPAL: Zila Rogi Kalyan Samiti (ZRKS) has decided to drop the plan to purchase ambulance for JP Hospital. Instead, it will be purchasing hearse (body carrying van).

At Samiti’s general meeting held at JP Hospital on Wednesday, CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said that the Samiti has fallen short of funds as it runs on the basis of no profit and no loss.

However, it will be getting Rs 60 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojna head but as of now, it is cash strapped.

Collector Tarun Pithode suggested that when state government is providing ambulance (108), the JP Hospital should purchase hearse, which will be from MLA discretionary fund.

Besides, complaints like nullah channelisation with construction of boundary wall, up-gradation of police chowky, shifting of bank and sullabh complex and parking lots were also raised and discussed in the meet.

District–in-charge minister Dr Govind Singh presided over the meeting. Minority welfare minister Arif Aqueel, public relations minister PC Sharma, MLA Arif Masood, collector Tarun Pithode, DIG Irshad Wali, civil surgeon Dr IK Chug, CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia and others were present.

Ayushman Bharat Yojna: Attitude of private hospsitals draws criticism

Gas Relief minister Arif Aqueel and MLA Arif Masood raised the issue of irresponsible attitude of private hospitals as they refuse to treat patients under Ayushman Bharat Yojna, and demanded that action be taken against them.

CHMHO Dr Deheria said, “We can delete such hospital from panel as private hospitals have been empanelled for Ayushman Bharat Yojana and they should provide best treatment. There is no provision of complaining at district level so we directly cannot take action against such hospitals. So patients can complain on the state level complaint number.” TO this Aqueel said that there must be district level complaint numbers.

License of Sakar pathology lab cancelled: Dr Govind Singh said, “I have instructed the officials concerned to closely monitor dengue and malaria cases and their treatment. Administration has been instructed for proper testing.” District administration has cancelled license of Sakar pathology lab on finding a student of class XII administering dengue test to a patient through a rapid test kit. CMHO said that efficacy of rapid test kits is very low and it is unable to detect current antigen infection. It can detect only antibodies in blood stream. Health department estimated that more than 1,000 dengue tests have been carried out by the private labs. Health department was put on alert after more than 300 cases of dengue were detected in the area along DIG Bungalow.