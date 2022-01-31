Bhopal: 'Zindagi ki na toote ladi, mask pahno mushkil hai ghadi...

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra launched a campaign, Mask Kranti, to raise awareness about wearing masks in the city on Monday.

The drive is based on the theme song of Hindi film Kranti. The song for Mask Kranti has been created along the lines of film song, 'Zindagi ki na toote ladi, mask pahno, mushkil hai ghadi,' which is attracting people.

Search and Research Development Society will run the drive in Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen and Hoshangabad districts. The drive is being run in the way as the film was promoted using tongas (horse cart) in 1980s. An appeal is being made to wear masks to people through loudspeakers fitted on tongas displaying the posters of the film.

Mishra praised the team of the society for making people aware in innovative ways. He said such efforts of voluntary organisations played an important role in controlling third wave in MP.

Society president Monika Jain said they have been working continuously on the drive for last one-and-a-half years in association with Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The society along with Bhopal district administration has contributed to Covid management by painting slogans about Covid precautions on back of trucks during the second wave of pandemic.

