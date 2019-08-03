Bhopal: Zeeshan Khan feted with India Leadership Award

BHOPAL: City’s Zeeshan Khan was feted with India Leadership Award for his contribution towards conserving the environment.

Bollywood superstar and UN ambassador for India, Dia Mirza handed over the award to Zeeshan.

The first plastic bottle crushing unit of MP was set up at Indore by Zeeshan. The specialty of this machine was that, you get a discount coupon as you dump one bottle inside it. This coupon can be used at hotels and many restaurants. Zeeshan was also feted with by the United Nations for his plantation drive in Bhopal on Earth Day.

Zeeshan told Free Press, “As the use of plastic is increasing, the environment is consequently depleting. It is impossible to save the environment, if the youths will not take a stand. So, we have started a plastic donation centre, where we collect plastic from people and then recycle it. The recycled plastic will further come in use. The money earned from it shall be used to provide food to the deprived section of the society and in plantation drives.”