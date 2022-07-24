Bhopal: Yuva Mahapanchayat ends with Youth Resolution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Youth Resolution incorporating suggestions, received and the conclusions of deliberations held during the two-day first state-level Youth Mahapanchayat, was passed on Sunday, the concluding day of the event.

Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that the youth could give direction to the nation. She said that Youth Mahapanchayat would be organised every year in the state, in keeping with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement.

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang said that the Panchayat, held to mark the birth anniversary of martyr Chandrashekhar Azad, would inspire youths of the state.

Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav said that the youth would have to come forward to help in nation building.

He said that Azad embraced death at an age of 23. “This is something which should motivate all of us to sacrifice everything for the sake of the nation,” he said.

The event began with session 1 on ‘Mera MP Mera Gaurav : Contributions in rejuvenating pride of MP. Padma Shri Bhajju Shyam was the key speaker. Mountaineers Ratnesh Pandey and Bhawna Dhehariya and Founder of Chai Sutta Bar Anubhav Dubey were panellists. Journalist Akash Soni moderated the session.

Dubey said, "I am from a small village in MP, and I am really proud to see how this inspiring land of freedom fighters is developing every day. It gives me great pleasure to participate in Mera MP Mera Gaurav: Contribution on Rejuvenating Pride of MP as a panellist at such an outstanding event. I bring this pride with me wherever I go, it's my MP.”

It was followed by sessions on youths for social cause; challenging youth spirit for social development , young champions of MP@sports : Realising MP’s true potential and youth for democracy; sustaining traditional polity with modern vision.

