Bhopal: YUVA holds talk at Gandhi Bhawan on homelessness in the city

Bhopal: Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) organised a talk on the homeless in the city. The discussion was held at Gandhi Bhawan on Monday.

They discussed the difficulties of the homeless. The members also spoke about what they came across in a ‘Night Vigil,' on January 14 between from 10pm and 1am.

In the night vigil, they found around 200 persons sleeping in the open on footpaths, benches, parks and in front of closed shops in the stretch from Neelam Park to Nadra Bus Stand in the old city. They also found that the homeless sleeping in the open said that they can't get entry into the night shelters for want of identity documents.

Members of various organisations and slum dwellers in the city took part in it. Maharaj Singh Thakur, the city coordinator of NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) was chief guest. Thakur supported the issues raised in the event and assured that they will try to make the identity documents of the homeless so that they could get benefit of schemes and social security.

He also said that the number of Rain Baseras (Night Shelters) is less than that of requirement. “Around five shelter homes, proposed to be set up, may be completed in two years,” Thakur said.

According to the Supreme Court Guideline, there should be a night shelter for 100 persons for every one lakh population. According to the guideline, the city should have at least 22 shelters but its number is just 15.