Bhopal: Youths to get acquainted with history, culture of Sahariya tribals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 30 youths from different states of the country have joined a camp to know and understand the history and culture of Sahariya tribals.

The eight-day Go Rurban camp began at Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram in Sheopur district on Tuesday. Youth from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are taking part in the event.

In the camp, the youth will stay together with the tribe for a few days to observe their life closely and also to know the stories, struggles.

On first day, all the participants introduced themselves and shared what they expect in the following days. Jai Singh Jadaun spoke on the work being done by Ekta Parishad and Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram in Sheopur about the land struggle of Sahariyas.

Parashar, an expert in Sahariya culture and history, informed about the history, myths, customs and art culture related to them. “Through this camp, the youths will come to know about tribe’s history, culture, and struggles and try to preserve them through drama, songs, music, painting, photographs, videos while staying with them,” said organiser Mohsin Khan.

He further said “Go Rurban is a combination of words - rural and urban. It is a way to bridge the distance between village and city environment. It is an attempt to acquaint youths of city with village environment and offer an opportunity to spend a few days in village so that they can understand the village life.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:55 PM IST