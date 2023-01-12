Bhopal: Youths switch to reading books on Hindu mythology

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youths in Bhopal seem to have set aside classical authors like Agatha Christie, RL Stevenson and Charles Dickens. Instead, they leaf through the tomes scripted by the modern authors and yearn for the ones related to Indian mythology, specially those based on Hinduism.

The book sellers in Bhopal talk about the most popular book genre among youths in the city and say that the youths have shifted to novels on modern mythology, self-help and romantic fiction.

Mohd Younus Khan, a book seller at 10 Number Market, said, "Book genre trends keep changing. Currently, the youths are buying novels on mythology, especially Hinduism. Youths here buy books like The Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi, Sita: An Illustrated Retelling of Ramayana by Devdutt Pattanaik and The Birth of Kali. These books get out of stock as soon as we restock them.”

Motivation

Suresh Wadhwa, owner of A Book House, said, "Many youths come to our store and buy self-help books. I feel the reason behind this is the cut throat competition among them in every field, be it education or job. Due to this competition, modern day youths are always working on themselves, and these books surely help them. These books give them motivation." Books like Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, and Atomic Habits sell most.

Fiction readers

Adarsh Sharma, a book seller near Sultania Road, said, "Romantic fiction is always best seller. Currently, books by American author Colleen Hoover is best seller, we sell at least 10 books a day. In India, authors Durjoy Datta and Ravinder Singh are popular among youths, especially girls.