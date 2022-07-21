Bhopal: Youths’ Panchayat to make India self-reliant, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said a Youth Panchayat will be organised in Bhopal on July 23-24 to deliberate on how youths can dedicate themselves to building self-reliant India and Madhya Pradesh.

The panchayat, to be held on the 116th birth anniversary of Azad, will pave the way for the progress of the state, he added.

Chouhan was addressing the bike rally that started from Smart City Garden for Bhabhara before the flag-off. He showered flowers on the bike riders and sent them to Bhabhara (Alirajpur district), the birthplace of Azad. There are 20 riders in the bike rally.

Chouhan said that there would be deliberations in Youths’ Panchayat regarding measures to be taken for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

The bike rally will reach Bhabhara after passing through several villages in different districts. The rally will return to Bhopal with the soil of birthplace of Azad. The Youths’ Mahapanchayat will begin by applying the soil of his birthplace on the forehead. A kalash (vessel) containing soil will be kept at Shaurya Smarak.