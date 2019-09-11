Bhopal: Youth’s body found near Bhadbhada dam gates

BHOPAL: Body of a 21-year-old youth, who had jumped off from the Bhadbhada bridge on Sunday, was found near the gates of the dam on Tuesday morning.

Ratibad police, the deceased Aakash Vishakarma, a resident of Kotra Sultanabad was irked with his family over some issue ans so took the extreme step Separate teams of divers from the SDERF, home guards, BMC and Ratibad police were pressed into the rescue operation.

After an intense search of 36 hours, the teams found the body stuck near the dam on Tuesday early morning. Police have registered a case SHO Ratibad JP Tripathi said

“The reason was not known as why he took the step but the family told that he had left home after a fight. We have filed an FIR and probing into the matter.”

On the day of the incident, the visitors spotted Aakash comming to the spot and then jumping off from the bridge. It all happened so sudden that no one was able to understand anything. Ratibad police was then informed.