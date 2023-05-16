Bhopal: Youths are nation’s treasure, says Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia handed over appointment letters to youths at employment fair organised at Samanvay Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday. He said more than 50% population of country is of youths and they were a treasure of country. He asked youths to think what new they could do and how it could be implemented. He added, “Overall development of any country takes place not only through the medium of capital but also through human resources. The youth power is the present and future of the country.”

The series of employment fair started by Indian Government to provide government jobs to 10 lakh youths began on Dhanteras last year. This is the fifth phase. Speaking further, Scindia said government sector was also playing an equal role in country’s development along with private sector. Keeping this in mind, Indian government is trying to provide better jobs to youths. At employment fair, appointment letters were provided to 241 newly appointed employees of Western Central Railway, Postal Department, Archaeological Survey of India, AIIMS etc.

On the occasion, Water Resources Department Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, State BJP President VD Sharma were present.

Read Also MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram