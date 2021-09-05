Bhopal: Youth working for private finance company ends life, accuses senior of duping him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth working with a private finance company allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in Ashoka Garden Locality of Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The youth identified Kartik Yadav, a resident of Hinautiya under Ashoka Garden police station, uploaded two videos on his social media page before committing suicide.

In the videos, Yadav held one of his seniors responsible for his extreme step.

Yadav was working for Bajaj Finance company as an executive. In the videos, which went viral on social media, Yadav claimed that he had financed an LED TV, using his senior Deepak Choudhary’s Bajaj Finance card.

“As per deal, I paid Rs 4000 in every month to Deepak Sir till six months and later paid Rs 2000 to him. But, he didn’t return money to the dealer. Recently, the dealer summoned me. Deepak Sir was also present in the meeting. I informed the dealer that I have paid the instalments to Deepak Sir. But, he refused to accept money from me. Now, the dealer is forcing me to pay Rs 1 lakh against 26000. I am unable to pay this amount. Therefore, I am committing suicide,” Yadav is heard saying in the videos.

He claimed that Deepak Choudhary had duped four more youths, using the same modus operandi.

According to police, Yadav had dinner along with his family members on Saturday night. He was found hanging from a ceiling in an under-constructed room situated on the first floor of the house on Sunday morning, said police.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:07 PM IST