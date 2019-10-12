Bhopal: ‘Youth with new ideas, innovation can bring global economy change.’

BHOPAL: “Life cycle of knowledge has diminished significantly and one needs to be updated all the time to stay relevant with scenario,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, director general Life Sciences, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). He attended the concluding day of the two-day sixth convocation of School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal at IISER, auditorium.

He further said “Youth of the country with new ideas and innovation can make significant contribution to global economy. Technology is the driver of our life and impacts all domain of environment.”

“Application of information technology in architecture, planning and design opens up huge opportunities in achieving universal good,” Singh added.

Besides, in all, 176 students of PhD, undergraduate and post graduate were conferred with their respective graduation certificates. Students were conferred with 7 gold medal and 9 Best Thesis awards in respective streams.

Dharna Dang (Bachelor of Planning) and Juhi Sah (Master of Environment Planning) were awarded SPA Bhopal Medal of Excellence for all round performance. Vinita Verma Paikra, was conferred with doctoral degree.

Guest of honour Prof. Siva Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal said demographic dividend is in favour of India and equity in all spheres of life can be achieved through hard work and involvement.

Bimal Patel, Chairman, Board of Governors, SPA Bhopal presided over the function. Patel emphasised on apprenticeship as a precondition to a successful career and urged graduates to continue to learn as part of a lifelong process of augmenting skill and knowledge. He pointed out that individual and societal good are co-terminus and should be the main agenda for an equitable society.