Bhopal 'Youth Talk': From unemployment to mental health, here's what youngsters feel society should address ASAP

Bhopal: Youth in the city say that unemployment is one of their main problems and finding a decent job is their priority. COVID-19 pandemic has increased joblessness among the youth, they say. They also feel that mental health is another issue facing the youth. Some of them said their priority is also to promote communal harmony.

On the eve of the National Youth Day, the Free Press Journal spoke to some young folks about their priorities and problems. The theme of the Day this year is 'Utsah Naye Bharat Ka'.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

'Unemployment biggest problem for the youth'