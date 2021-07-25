Bhopal: Youth stabbed to death, accused on the run

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative in Talaiya area on Sunday night. The incident took place at Saeeidia ground around 10 pm. Police said the deceased was identified as Faiz Qureshi, a resident of Islampura. Talaiya police have registered a case under Section of murder. Police said the accused is on the run.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra said the Faiz and his relative Shafique Qureshi were together. Shafique allegedly stabbed Faiz twice and fled from the spot. Faiz was taken to the Hamidia hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

What led to the crime will be known after the arrest of the accused who is absconding, he added.

ASP said the onlookers rushed the accused to hospital.