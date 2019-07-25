Bhopal: Youth posts selfie before hanging self

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself at his home on Wednesday.The youth, identified as Vishal Elosium, was to take admission in a hotel management course this year. Before taking the extreme step, the youth had sent his selfie to his aunt calling it his last.

He is survived by mother who is a school teacher l. Vishal’s father is no more, while his elder sister has been married. He would live with his mother alone in LIG 31 at Ayodhya extension.

Before taking his life, Vishal had sent his photograph on WhatsApp to his mother’s sister and wrote that it was his last image. As soon as his maternal aunt saw his WhatsApp message,

she ran towards his house but by then he had taken the extreme step. In a suicide note he left behind, he stated no one was responsible for his death and he was ending his life.