Bhopal: Youth on bail sexually assaults boy, held

A 22-year-old habitual criminal was arrested by Gautam Nagar police for sexually assaulting a minor boy, on Friday.

The accused was recently released on bail as he is facing several other cases in Gautam Nagar police station.

SHO Mahendra Kumar Mishra said the accused Waseem aka Mirchi, a resident of Risaldar colony, is a criminal. He was earlier booked for offences like arms act, he said.

The boy was returning from a shop around 09:30 pm, when Waseem accosted him. He took the boy to an isolated area near Bhopal gym and assaulted him sexually. The boy returned home and informed his parents about the incident. The family approached police and the accused was arrested. He said he has been booked under POCSO and other relevant sections of IPC and is arrested.