Bhopal: ‘Youth not participating constructively in democratic processes’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Handling challenges is crucial and youth must be prepared to handle political challenges, said Bhakti Sharma, National Executive Member of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

Nowadays more youth leaders are emerging but they still have to work more on the grass root level and connect with rural areas where most of the basic problems persists, she said.

She was speaking in a panel discussion on ‘G20-Young-20’ at LNCTE college auditorium in the city on Thursday. CII-Young Indians organised the event in Association with the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Sharma further said “Youth are busier in non-constructive time, wasting things rather than participating constructively in democratic processes. Very few students have political interests that are where the problem lies”.

CII-Young Indians in Association with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised a panel discussion on “Participatory models of governance between young Indian achievers and governance institutions of urban and rural bodies” .

“Participatory model depends on the involvement of the public by asking questions to administration and government on the development issues like infrastructure, health, education, employment etc.,” Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said.

Nidhi Chouksey, Deputy Collector of Bhopal said, “Only about 48% of youth votes in election today, youth is not connected with people among them but are connected on social media that is not fruitful”.

Shantanoo Saxena, founder and managing partner, Magna Peritus Law Firm , said, students learn everything in colleges apart from politics. Student politics earlier was the nursery that is not available today, he said.