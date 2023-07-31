Bhopal: Youth Mowed Down By Bus, Driver On The Run

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man was mowed down by a bus at Chaupada square in Sukhi Sewaniya on Monday while he was talking to his friend after parking his two-wheeler on roadside. The driver fled from the spot. The police have launched probe to apprehend the bus driver.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said deceased was Shubham Ojha (21), a resident of Malikhedi. He was a second year BSc student at a private college in Bhopal and also used to supply medical equipment.

He had left home for work on Sunday noon. As he reached at Chaupada square, he received a phone call from his friend. He parked two-wheeler on roadside and began talking to his friend. During this, a bus hit him. Ojha who was thrown up to a distance of several metres died on the spot. Locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have begun sifting through the CCTV footages of the locality to identify bus driver, SHO Sengar said.