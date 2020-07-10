Bhopal: Youth kills self by shooting

A 16-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a home licensed gun in Tilajmalpura region in Bhopal, the police said on Friday.
The deceased shot himself at 8 am on July 10. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The body was sent to Hamidia Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.
Reasons of the suicide are unknown and further investigation is on, the police said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)