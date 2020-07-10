Bhopal: Youth kills self by shooting

A 16-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a home licensed gun in Tilajmalpura region in Bhopal, the police said on Friday.

The deceased shot himself at 8 am on July 10. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The body was sent to Hamidia Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

Reasons of the suicide are unknown and further investigation is on, the police said.